Combate Beach Resort invests $40K to add deluxe rooms to its inventory

Combate Beach Resort executives unveiled six new and modern “King-Deluxe” rooms, representing a $40,000 investment and “setting a new standard of quality and sophistication in the small inns in the tourist region of Porta del Sol.”

With these new rooms, Combate Beach Resort expands its tourism offer to 12 different room types, designed to accommodate the wide variety of needs and budgets of its local and international clientele, executives said.

“This investment is aligned with our commitment to quality and continuous improvement that we have with our guests; reason why they consider us among the first hotels in this category,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, co-owner and general manager of Combate Beach Resort.

“Cabo Rojo has more than 30 world-class attractions and 18 spectacular beaches. Annually, about 18,000 visitors from all over the world arrive at the Combate Beach Resort; including from places as distant as Australia, China, Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, Iceland, Africa, and Patagonia; injecting close to $3 million into the local economy,” added Ramírez.

“These rooms have a more modern and sophisticated decoration, while maintaining all the characteristics of a small inn and the family service of a Puerto Rican parador,” said Tomás Ramírez, leader of property’s family group.

The new rooms are equipped with a King size bed; 43-inch TV, refrigerator, air conditioner, closet, USB connectors, bathrobes, and other amenities typical of a luxury eco-friendly hotel. The Combate Beach Resort has 30 employees, and attracts about 18,000 guests annually, executives said.

For the Combate Beach Resort management team, it is “critical to maintain its leadership and innovation in its hotel operations,” undergoing renovations in 2015 and 2016.