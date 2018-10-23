P.R. Community Foundation seeks to provide financial aid to local college students

October 23, 2018 49

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation announced the opening of the second call of the Hispanic Federation Puerto Rico Recovery and Relief Fund, to provide supplementary financial assistance to university students with financial difficulties or material losses related to the hurricanes of September 2017.

The Fund, which was established by the Hispanic Federation at the end of 2017, will accept applications until Nov. 9, 2018.

Last July, the Fund awarded $95,000 in emergency and recovery donations to 140 students enrolled in 38 public and private universities on the island, who were residents of 52 towns. The goal of the economic support was to promote the continuation of their careers after suffering economic losses related to Hurricanes Irma and María.

“The experience we had with the first round of funding revealed that there is still a great need among our university students,” Puerto Rico Community Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats. “We’re very pleased that we can collaborate in this process to support our youth.”

Students interested in applying must be permanent residents in Puerto Rico, be enrolled full-time in an educational institution or university in Puerto Rico during academic year 2018-2019 and demonstrate economic need and consistent academic progress (+2.00.)

“When we had the opportunity to listen to the stories of just one sample of the 140 students benefited by the first round of the Hispanic Puerto Rico Recovery and Relief Fund, we knew we had to give continuity to this effort not only for the welfare of our young students, but for the welfare of the future of Puerto Rico,” said José Calderón, president of the Hispanic Federation.