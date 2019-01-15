Comprehensive Cancer Center, Molina Healthcare partner to benefit patients

January 15, 2019 106

Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico will have access to the services offered by the Comprehensive Cancer Center Hospital, following a negotiation of an agreement that will benefit more than 1,000 patients.

“Since day one, our goal has been to expand access and with the Molina/CCC agreement, we are now able to provide specialized cancer care and increase the reach of our services to more than 1,000 patients that have been served since the hospital opened in June 2018,” said Lisandra Vélez, interim administrator for the CCC Hospital.

“This contract is the result of many months of collaboration to ensure that Molina members have convenient access to quality care,” said Carlos A. Carrero, president of Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico.

“Through this partnership, our members who are battling cancer will have access to radiation oncology, hematologic malignancy treatment, chemotherapy, and surgery services at CCC to address their specific therapy needs,” he said.

The nearly 300,000-square-foot facilities of the CCC Hospital feature a specialized surgical unit; an infusion center for chemotherapy treatments; a diagnostic imaging center with unique equipment in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean; a women’s center and nuclear medicine services; clinical and pathology laboratory; specialized pharmacy and beds for general and intensive care. In addition, the hospital houses multidisciplinary clinics, where doctors from diverse areas of specialization are available to diagnose and/or treat patients according to their clinical needs with a “one-stop-approach” to solve all their needs in one place.

Molina members interested in accessing services at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Hospital must register under the Special Coverage Registration. This registration is mandatory for other treatments besides cancer, such as lupus, VIH, and ObGyn, among others, it added.