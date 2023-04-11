Condom World marks 30th anniversary with 3 new Florida stores

The Toys Tonight store in Miami's Wynwood sector

Condom World, the Puerto Rican company that specializes in the sales of adult entertainment merchandise, is commemorating its 30th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1992, the company has been providing customers with a diverse range of products, including sex toys, erotic clothing, magazines, movies and aromatherapy products such as incense.

With 19 stores on the island, Condom World has established itself in the market, offering quality products and customer service to its clientele, including being the first of its kind to offer delivery service.

“Every month, we will be launching a catalog with different products that customers can purchase in the digital store and in our 19 stores around the island,” Condom World’s owner, Nicolas Pérez, announced.

Pérez also has three stores in Florida that operate under the name Toys Tonight. They are located in Miami’s Wynwood District, South Beach, and Bay Shore area. The store in Wynwood is approximately 3,000 square feet and opened its doors in December 2020. The South Beach store is approximately 1,000 square feet and opened in April 2021, while the Bay Shore store, also approximately 1,000 square feet, opened in April 2022.

Condom World Operations Manager, Brenda Ayala, stressed the importance of sexuality in relationships, personal health care, and moods for the company.

Condom World has made a social commitment to promoting public health initiatives and preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases through its “Protecting the Planet” program. The initiative involves distributing condoms, offering educational talks for young people and hosting symposiums and conferences related to sexuality.

“Our goal at Condom World is to improve our customers sex life by providing them with products that contribute to their pleasure,” Pérez explained, adding that the company’s employees “are properly trained to respond with great professionalism.”