3rd edition of Puerto Rico HotelierCon slated for May 10-11

The event will offer 30 educational conferences, and more than 30 exhibitors of products, services, and technologies relevant to tourism.

XJTT Hospitality Inc. has announced the agenda for the third edition of the Puerto Rico HotelierCon, the educational convention dedicated to the topics of hospitality and tourism in Puerto Rico and aimed at developing local talent.

The educational event will take place May 10-11 at the Cabo Rojo Convention Center, and 95% of the conferences will be in Spanish, organizers said. The 2019 and 2020 editions reached more than 700 people from across the island.

Xavier A. Ramírez, director of Puerto Rico HotelierCon, said: “We’re at a very important juncture for the 18 industries and more than 91,500 employees that comprise Puerto Rico’s tourism offer, and education is very important to ensure sustained success.”

“Our government leaders, mayors and economists recognize that tourism has demonstrated the ability to transform our socioeconomic system, driving economic activity and creating new jobs in the 78 municipalities,” he said.

“This represents a great opportunity for all of us who participate in this sector while placing great responsibility on us. With this convention, we want to contribute to the professional growth of our businesspeople and employees,” Ramírez said.

During the past three years, stimulated by the strategies implemented by the Tourism Company and Discover Puerto Rico, the tourism sector has proven to be an efficient and effective tool to promote economic recovery, after the 2020 earthquake and the pandemic, with unprecedented results, the executive added.

“The third edition of Puerto Rico HotelierCon provides an excellent educational platform to promote the professional development of tourism personnel and strengthen the quality of our product, motivating the Municipality of Cabo Rojo, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Discover Puerto Rico, Caribbean Hotel Supplies and many other organizations to support us again,” Ramírez said.

For $250, each participant in the 2023 HotelierCon will have access to 30 conferences given by local and foreign speakers, along with more than 30 professional exhibitors showcasing modern products, services and technologies relevant to businesses in the visitor economy. The fee will also cover lunches and other activities planned during the event.

The convention is aimed at leaders and employees of accommodations, restaurants, tour operators, academia, municipalities, government agencies, and other organizations and companies that collaborate to provide the Puerto Rican tourist offer.

“The pandemic brought substantial changes at a global level, and we recognize the prevailing need to provide a high-level educational event, with new and relevant information, and at an affordable cost for most people who participate in the tourism sector. This year, we’re very interested in the participation of all those municipalities that include tourism in their economic development plan,” said Ramírez, who has 21 years of experience in the tourism sector, working in hotels, restaurants, theme parks and as a university professor in Puerto Rico and stateside.