Puerto Rico HotelierCon returns to Cabo Rojo Feb. 28-29

The event is the most complete educational convention for the tourism sector, with 30 educational conferences, and more than 35 exhibitors of products, services, and technologies.

XJTT Hospitality Inc. has announced the program for the fourth edition of Puerto Rico HotelierCon, the educational convention dedicated to the hospitality and tourism sectors in Puerto Rico, aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of local talent.

This educational event will take place Feb. 28-29 at the Cabo Rojo Convention Center, with 85% of the conferences conducted in Spanish. The 2019, 2020 and 2022 iterations benefited more than 1,000 people from across the island, according to a news release.

Xavier A. Ramírez, director of Puerto Rico HotelierCon 2024, believes Puerto Rico is “in an important situation for the 18 industries and more than 94,000 employees that make up the tourism offering, and education is very important to ensure sustained success.”

“Our government leaders, mayors and economists recognize that tourism has demonstrated the capacity to transform our socioeconomic system, creating new jobs in all 78 municipalities. This represents a great opportunity for all of us who participate in this sector, while imposing a great responsibility on us,” he said.

“So, with this convention, we wish to contribute to the professional growth of our business people, municipalities, academia and their employees,” Ramírez added.

Over the past three years, stimulated by the strategies implemented by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the island’s destination marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico, the tourism sector has “proven to be an efficient and effective tool to promote economic recovery, with unprecedented results. In 2023, several new records were established, and 2024 is looking very positive,” said Ramírez.

“Puerto Rico HotelierCon 2024 offers an excellent educational platform to promote the professional development of personnel in the tourism sector and strengthen the quality of our product. Once again, we have the support of the Autonomous Municipality of Cabo Rojo, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Discover Puerto Rico, Caribbean Hotel Supplies, several universities, and many other organizations,” Ramírez stated.

With their ticket, convention attendees will have access to two days of 30 educational sessions led by local and international experts, more than 35 exhibitors showcasing contemporary products, services and technologies relevant to companies in the visitor economy, two lunches, a networking cocktail, and other activities.

The convention is designed for entrepreneurs and staff from lodging, dining, tour operations, academia, municipalities, government agencies, transportation, and other entities and companies that contribute to Puerto Rico’s tourism services.

“This year, we are very interested in having more small- and medium-sized-business people participate, and all those municipalities that incorporate tourism into their economic development plans. We thank all our presenters, sponsors and exhibitors, who make access to this first-class education possible for people at every organizational level,” Ramírez added.