‘Congressional App Challenge’ student winners’ project becomes law

January 16, 2019 81



High school students Axel Toro and Diego Rivera from the Dr. Carlos González School in Aguada won the “Congressional App Challenge” in Puerto Rico with their project, “Quiero Almorzar,” an app that proposes changing the manual system for lunches used in public schools.

The app’s purpose was turned into a bill, House Resolution 348, introduced by Rep. José “Che” Pérez-Cordero and signed into law by Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González confirmed.

The app seeks to change the method used in schools requiring teachers to deliver a list of students who will have lunch, to one that allows them to send the information in through the mobile device without leaving the classroom.

Toro is a junior and Rivera is a senior at the Aguada school and coincide in the Technology Club led by Yamitza Rosa who encouraged the two to participate in the competition. The coding languages they used to create the application platform were HTML, CSS and AZURE. The evaluation of the competing applications was done by executives of Engine-4, a cooperative work space that seeks to attract entrepreneurial and technological innovators.

RC 348 orders the Department of Education to create a pilot program in various regions of Puerto Rico’s education system to create a list of students will have lunch at the school similar to the “Quiero Almorzar” program. The pilot program will start in the western region.

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition among middle and high school students, from both public and private institutions. The competition in each congressional district is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Participants have to create and submit an application for digital platforms.