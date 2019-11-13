ConPRmetidos opens call for ‘IdeAcción 2020’ to grant $400K in funding

November 13, 2019 126

Nonprofit organization ConPRmetidos has opened the call for “IdeAcción 2020,” a program that aims to distribute some $400,000 in funds for economic development projects across the island.

ConPRmetidos seeks to finance “viable, replicable and sustainable” proposals to solve the challenges that affect the most vulnerable communities every day. The call is for social entrepreneurs who are committed to Puerto Rico’s recovery and the welfare of its people, the nonprofit said.

The funds will be granted in proportion to the resources available, the objectives of each project, as well as the potential to generate a measurable change and the execution capacity demonstrated by the requesting entity, according to the entity.

“Our goal is to enable projects and solutions with high impact potential in communities that are traditionally excluded from receiving institutional support,” said Mili Landrón, director of operations.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of ConPRmetidos, Isabel Rullán, said she admired the work done by community entrepreneurs and their determination to move forward despite the scarcity of available resources.

“We will continue to support them in this process of recovery and creation of opportunities for a true economic transformation to happen in Puerto Rico that is sustainable in the long term,” she added.

Applications are available online, and the deadline for submission of proposals is Dec. 6, via email.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.