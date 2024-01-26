Type to search

Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples donates $50K to 5 co-ops

Michelle Kantrow January 26, 2024
Yamil García, executive vice president of Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples

The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples (CSM) has donated $10,000 each to five cooperatives through its alliance with the Federal Home Loan Bank New York (FHLBNY) and its Small Business Recovery Incentive (SBRG) Program.

With these donations, the co-op seeks to support small businesses and nonprofits that play a crucial role in the local economy, officials said.

The recipients of the $50,000 incentive are Cooperativa Orgánica Madre Tierra, Academia Cooperativa de Integración Social, Cooperativa de Vivienda Jardines de San Francisco, Cooperativa de Vivienda Ciudad Universitaria, and Cooperativa de Trabajo Cabachuelas.

“At Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, we believe in the power of collaboration and the positive impact we can generate when we work together as a community,” said company President Luis Cordero. “This is why we’re proud to form alliances like this, which enable us to support our communities through donations.”

The awarded funds will help the cooperatives navigate a challenging economic environment, providing flexibility to adapt their services to the diverse communities they serve.

The incentive will support various needs, from the acquisition of equipment to payroll capital, aimed at delivering an immediate positive impact on the operations of these institutions, officials added.

“We’re proud to be able to contribute to the recovery and strengthening of small businesses and cooperatives,” said Yamil García, executive vice president of Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples. “This act reflects our commitment to continue being a catalyst for the sustainable growth of our community and the cooperative movement.”

