Copamarina Beach Resort in Guánica reopens after quakes

The iconic Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa in Guánica has resumed its operations for the first time since the island’s southern region began experiencing a string of earthquakes and aftershocks.

The property did not suffer significant structural damage but had not received guests since the Jan. 7 earthquake, which cut off Road #333 that connects with the town that has been affected by the seismic activity.

To announce the reopening, hotel owners invited Puerto Rico Tourism Co. executives to reveal initiatives to reboot economic activity in the South and unveil the remodeled Las Palmas Café restaurant, at an $850,000 investment.

“We commemorate the reopening of Copamarina and its restaurant Las Palmas Café as a symbol of the revival of the tourism industry throughout the island,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“Our commitment is to spread the word that one of the best ways to support our island is by doing internal tourism,” she said.

While the hotel launched the #GuánicaStrong initiative to contribute a percentage of its bookings to a fund to address the needs of individuals and communities in Guánica, the Tourism Co. began an advertising campaign under the “Dale LOVE a tu isla” (Give your island LOVE) slogan, inviting Puerto Rico residents to do internal tourism to support neighboring towns.

