Panda Express announces fundraising opportunities for nonprofits

Panda Express stores throughout Puerto Rico announced its brand fundraiser initiative that benefits local nonprofit organizations, who will receive 20% of the restaurant’s total sales through Mar. 31.

Panda Express stores will also provide guidance and assistance for booking and day-of details, Executive Lynnette Vélez said.

“We’re committed to the communities that help us thrive, and Puerto Rico has given so much to our brand throughout the years,” she said. “We felt it was our obligation to give back with an initiative that is easy and accessible to all nonprofit organizations and community groups on the island.”

There are three steps to participate: organizations may visit the company’s website to get started. Once there, organizations may open an account and follow the instructions. After the event is created, Panda Express will produce and share with the organizations a flyer promoting the event that organizers should distribute to their supporters.

Those supporting the cause can present the flyer to cashiers at participating stores — a paper copy of the flyer or the image on their phones when dining in-store or ordering through the drive-thru.

Fundraiser participants may also place an online order, and have it credited to the event by entering the unique online ordering code into the promo code box during online checkout.

“The unique code can be found on the event flyer. A minimum of two weeks’ notice is required to schedule your event,” Vélez said.

Stores participating in fundraising opportunities include the Panda Express in Plaza Escorial, Carolina Shopping Court, Plaza Puerto Rico-Inter American University, Sam’s Club Kennedy and both stores in Guaynabo.

