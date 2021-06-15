Corona collects 835 lbs. of trash at several beaches during ‘Ocean’s Week’

Some 75 volunteers from nonprofits Save the Beach Puerto Rico, Surfrider Fundation, Salvemos Tres Palmas, Salvemos Rincón and Conservación Costera worked on the clean-up effort.

Looking to deliver the message of keeping Puerto Rico’s beaches litter-free, Corona organized three underwater and shore clean-up activities, collecting about 835 pounds of solid waste, including small containers, cigarette butts, straws, aluminum cans, metal tubes, etc.

The events were held at the Crash Boat beach in Aguadilla, Buyé in Cabo Rojo and Tres Palmas in Rincón. In addition, several areas were reforested to protect the sand dunes, while educational signs on the flora and fauna of the sea were installed.

On the Crash Boat beach, 275 pounds of solid waste were collected, 500 pounds were collected at Buyé beach in Cabo Rojo, 60 pounds were collected at Tres Palmas beach in Rincón, organizers said.

Coastal plants such as sea grapes, María trees and seedlings were planted. As for the educational signs, they showed messages indicating where to dump the garbage, the importance of the reefs, the nesting of fish, among other educational information.

“We joined this initiative for the third time, and we’re satisfied to be able to help more beaches in the same week. We will continue to carry the message of awareness of the importance of conserving our natural resources,” said Joseph Magruder, director of Corona in Puerto Rico, which participated through its “Save the Beach Puerto Rico” conservation effort.

Author Details

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio





Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.