Type to search

In-Brief

Cost of Living Index: 2.3% pricier to live in ​​urban San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas

NIMB Staff July 11, 2024
The composite index of 102.3 for the urban area of the San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas MSA indicates that living in this region is 2.3% more expensive than the average for the 301 participating urban areas nationwide. (Credit: Dreamstime)

This is according to the index published by the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, in which 301 urban areas nationwide participated.

The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute has published the results of the Cost of Living Index (COLI) for the first quarter of 2024. The data reveal that the urban area of the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) of San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas ranks 82nd out of 301 urban areas in terms of overall cost of living in the United States, with a composite index of 102.3.

Nationally, the average cost of living is set at an index of 100. The composite index of 102.3 for the San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas MSA indicates that living in this region is 2.3% more expensive than the average for the 301 participating urban areas nationwide.

Higher costs in supermarkets and utilities are partially offset by relatively lower costs in health care and miscellaneous goods.

The COLI is a crucial tool for understanding regional differences in the costs of consumer goods and services. The indices are calculated from data collected quarterly by different entities in each participating urban area.

The COLI has been calculated in urban areas of the United States since 1968, using methodology developed by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER), a nonprofit organization dedicated to research on community and economic development.

The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute, along with the network of C2ER-affiliated members, is responsible for collecting prices of goods and services as established by C2ER.

Additionally, the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has designed a comparative calculator that it will be making available for the cost of living between the San Juan-Bayamón-Caguas MSA and the rest of the participating cities in the United States.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

San Juan ranked 9th most expensive city in US 
Eduardo San Miguel Tió November 2, 2023
San Juan ranks among most expensive cities to live for employees
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 30, 2023
Cost of living in SJ metro area 11.6% higher than U.S.
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 20, 2016
Puerto Rico is 13% more expensive than many U.S. areas
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 12, 2014

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.”
– Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau

 

“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.”
– New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González

 

“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.”
– Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz

 

“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.”
– Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez

Related Stories

San Juan ranked 9th most expensive city in US 
San Juan ranks among most expensive cities to live for employees
Cost of living in SJ metro area 11.6% higher than U.S.
Puerto Rico is 13% more expensive than many U.S. areas
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.