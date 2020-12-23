DACO unveils online appointment system

Citizens can go online to coordinate their appointment for services in person at any DACO's Regional Offices.

The Puerto Rico Consumer Affairs Department (DACO, in Spanish) unveiled a new online appointment system to give consumers access to orientation and the ability to carry out their procedures while avoiding lines and crowds, said agency Secretary Carmen Salgado.

Through this link, people can coordinate their appointment to get services in person at any DACO’s Regional Offices. Once registered, they can monitor their turn, receive notifications, and even cancel the appointment if necessary.

“This is a very useful tool. Through the appointment coordination system, our consumers will be able to submit their inquiries, file complaints, request to renew their licenses and certifications,” she said.

“They will also be able to pay and review their files at the regional offices. With this service, we’ll be able to continue serving the needs of all consumers, complying with the COVID-19 prevention protocol,” Salgado said.

To coordinate an appointment, the consumer must complete a digital form with their name, email and phone number. They must also select the reason for the visit, the office they want to go to get service, and the exact date and time.

“We’ll continue to take advantage of all the technological advances that support the service that we offer and that our citizens receive,” Salgado said.

The agency is currently offering appointments from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Ponce regional office will be offering face-to-face services on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Caguas regional office facilities. That said, face-to-face services in Caguas will be offered only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the agency noted.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.