DDEC announces commercial mission to Spain April 4-8

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 14, 2022
In 2020, Puerto Rico's exports to Spain totalled $1.5 billion while imports registered a total of $156 million. (Credit: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

The Department of Economic Development and Trade announced that the Trade and Export Program will carry out a commercial mission to Spain, which will take place April 4-8, with the support of a State Trade and Export Promotion grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in this trade mission have until Feb. 4, 2022 to apply.

“On 2019, the delegation of 13 Puerto Rican companies achieved more than $5.2 million in sales and this time we’ll be taking advantage of the opportunity to visit the IT and manufacturing sectors, in addition to presenting Puerto Rico as the best gateway to the United States market,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

Last November, the Trade and Export Program held an informative meeting for those companies interested in participating in the trade mission and more than 65 local companies participated.

Entrepreneurs participating in the trade mission to Spain will have an agenda of business appointments with potential clients for their product or service, as well as a workshop about the market in Spain and the European Union, its legal and logistics aspects, among other international trade issues.

Likewise, participants will be able to obtain an incentive to cover part of the travel expenses incurred in the mission, which is granted through reimbursement and the presentation of evidence of expenses. In 2020, Puerto Rico’s exports to Spain totalled $1.5 billion while imports registered a total of $156 million.

