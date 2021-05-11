DDEC renews membership with int’l film trade group to boost local industry

The DDEC's film division works with producers to provide incentives to use Puerto Rico as the backdrop for their projects, to help with expenses associated with job creation, among others. (Credit: Kyryl Gorlov | Dreamstime.com)

With a number of current and future film production projects being rolled in Puerto Rico, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced it has renewed its membership with the Association of Film Commissions International (AFCI).

DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said belonging to the Association allows the agency’s Puerto Rico Cinematographic Industry Development Program to maintain an international presence and recognition, as well as participation in annual conventions and international certification.

“Our objective is to help the development of the cinematographic and creative industry in Puerto Rico to become a competent film destination in the national and international market. Belonging to the AFCI, positions us as a committed and serious destination worldwide,” said Cidre.

The agency said there is a lineup of productions underway — “Fortress,” “Las Super Estrellas de la Lucha Libre,” “Receta No Incluída,” and “La Villa de los Amigos” animated project. There is also a television series underway, which DDEC officials said they could not offer details on, given a confidentiality agreement.

Furthermore, there are several projects in the pipeline, including Seasons 1 and 2 of the “Gina Yei” series, “Leo From Toledo,” and “Pasto Pelú.”

“By helping finance Puerto Rican film projects, supporting workshops, festivals, and special events, we promote our local talent and, in turn, promote Puerto Rico’s positioning as the best film destination in the Caribbean,” Cidre said.

Belonging to the AFCI also allows the creation of bridges between countries, facilitates processes, encourages “networking” and promotes business development in creative industries around the world, he added.

AFCI is the global entity that commissions the most exhaustive analyzes of the economic impact of the orange economy around the world.

In addition, the use and benefit of Puerto Rico’s tax incentives, locations for filming, technical talent, actors and production services in national and international projects is promoted and encouraged.

Rosi Acosta, PDICPR director, said “Puerto Rico has a long history as a film destination thanks to the competent incentives that began in 1999. The Puerto Rico Film Industry Development Program, also known as The Puerto Rico Film Commission, has been in operation for more than 26 years.”

Notable productions filmed in Puerto Rico include: “Captain America: Civil War,” “22 Jump Street,” “The Do Over,” “Fast Five,” “Princess Protection Program,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.