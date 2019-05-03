Demolition set to begin on site of future P.R. Film District in Miramar

May 3, 2019 436

Demolition of the abandoned structures located on the 13-acre site that will be occupied by the proposed $136 million Puerto Rico Film District project will begin in “coming days,” paving the way for the start of construction.

So far, the process of mitigation and lead and asbestos removal has been completed, Noelia García, deputy director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, confirmed during an interview on the “En Una Hora” show on 11Q 1040 AM — in which News is my Business participates.

“That was contaminated land. We’ll now begin demolition in the coming days,” she said. “We’re excited, eager to be there and see cranes and movement. We believe that if all goes according to projections, the complex should be inaugurated in August 2020.”

As this media outlet reported last December, British entrepreneur Keith St. Clair confirmed the investment in the development that will include a film studio housing five sound stages, administrative offices, conference rooms, post-production and editing rooms, fitting rooms and a university. A 300-room hotel has been added to the blueprint at the request of the government.

At the time of the interview, St. Clair said his company was in talks with representatives from Netflix, to come on as anchor tenant for the film studio.

García said that although she had heard about it, “we don’t know if those negotiations became final, but the sky’s the limit.”

“The truth is that the space opens up a very important door when it comes to giving Puerto Rico the opportunity to grow its film industry, which is contemplated in the first phase,” she said.

“The offer proposed by the Puerto Rico Film District is also a game-changer for the island’s film industry because it opens up a spectacular niche at a time when the international film industry is also growing exponentially,” she added.

The Puerto Rico Film District is one component of the sprawling complex located at the Isla Grande sector of San Juan. The Puerto Rico Convention Center — which anchors the zone —will soon be joined by District Live!, an entertainment venue whose construction is underway and should open in December.

Three hotels — the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place — are also already part of the district.