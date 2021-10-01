Dept. of Econ. Dev’t to host recruitment fair for employers, job seekers

The recruitment fair will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced a call for employers looking to hire staff interested in participating in a Recruitment Fair, sponsored by the agency’s Labor Development Program (PDL, in Spanish).

Agency Secretary Manuel Cidre encouraged anyone interested in entering the job market to attend the event slated for Oct. 19, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=779195&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=779195&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" alt="i" width="301" height="251"/></a>

“One of the necessary components to return to normality, which we all as a society yearn for, is the return to work,” he said.

“Today, there are thousands of job opportunities available in the market, with good incentives and fringe benefits. For this reason, we call on companies from all economic sectors that are in search of talent to participate in this recruitment fair so that they can identify the essential personnel for their operation,” Cidre said.

The PDL will assist participating employers with different services that facilitate the interview and recruitment process of those attending the job fair. They will have a space to interview candidates, laboratory services so that participants can get their Health Certificate and Anti-Doping Certificate, as required, among other services.

Event participants will be required to show their COVID-19 vaccine certificate and to always follow the safety protocol (use of masks, distance and temperature check when entering).