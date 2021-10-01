US Dept. of Labor awards $3M to Caguas nonprofit dedicated to job training

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Recipients may also use grants to develop or upgrade virtual services, online platforms, data structures and other technological improvements to enable accessibility and capacity to support job seekers (Credit: Kianlin | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Labor announced it has awarded nearly $3 million to the Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados Inc., a Caguas-based nonprofit that provides employment and training services to youth, adults, displaced people, veterans, and social security disability recipients.

The grant is part of a global $68M allocation that the federal agency made to help 29 organizations in 20 states and territories connect job seekers to employment as the economy continues its recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding allocations announced Aug. 19 are administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery (CAREER) National Dislocated Worker Grants support organizations serving individuals most affected by the economic and employment fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, in particular those from historically marginalized communities or groups.

CAREER National Dislocated Worker Grants fund a range of reemployment services that support job seekers with search assistance, career guidance and childcare and transportation costs. Recipients may deliver training services in classroom, virtual or work-based settings.

They may also use grants to develop or upgrade virtual services, online platforms, data structures and other technological improvements to enable accessibility and capacity to support job seekers.