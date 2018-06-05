CBP in P.R., USVI ‘ready for summer travel,’ despite hurricane recoveries

Even in the midst of the recovery from Hurricanes Irma and María, and ongoing preparations for the hurricane season already underway, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are “ready to secure and facilitate travel for thousands of passengers departing to and arriving from international destinations.”

“As international travel to the United States via Puerto Rico and the USVI continues to grow, CBP San Juan has made its goal to transform the entry process — adding innovative programs and technology — so travelers are waiting less, handling less paper, and getting to their destinations faster; all while keeping our primary mission of border security,” said Noel De Jesús, acting assistant director Border Security for Puerto Rico and the USVI.

In preparation for the summer season, CBP’s San Juan Field Office has issued an advisory to improve travelers’ experience when entering the United States via Puerto Rico and the USVI.

Visitors and returning residents can take steps to prevent unnecessary delays and to ensure a smooth CBP processing by: Having their travel documents on hand at the point of entry; Considering applying for a Trusted Traveler Program, such as Global Entry, available at select airports including Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport; Truthfully declare everything being brought from abroad including duty-free items, medication, gifts and food; and apply and pay for an I-94 online.

The agency also urged travelers to: Know the difference between prohibited merchandise and restricted merchandise; Take special precautions when traveling with pets; and report Traveling with $10,000 or more.