Type to search

In-Brief

DIRECTV Puerto Rico partners with HITN to provide Spanish-language content

Contributor March 25, 2021
Share
DIRECTV Puerto Rico subscribers will be able to access hundreds of hours of HITN-TV content, from educational programs to nature and science documentaries, and health and wellness content.

HITN TV announced an agreement with DIRECTV Puerto Rico to include HITN-TV’s cultural, educational and entertainment programming in Puerto Rico. The partnership has allowed DIRECTV Puerto Rico to access to Spanish language content since Mar. 1st on channel 764.

“We’re thrilled that HITN TV’s content will be included on DIRECTV Puerto Rico, which will allow HITN-TV to reach more families with our educational and entertainment content,” said Eric Turpin, general manager at HITN.

“Through this partnership, we are strengthening our growth strategy on the island,” he added.

HITN is a Spanish-language media network dedicated to advancing the educational, cultural, and socio-economic aspirations of the Hispanic community through the development and distribution of quality, authentic content on television, online, and in the community.

“At DIRECTV we’re committed to bringing the best entertainment experience to our subscribers by bringing valuable content to their homes for the whole family,” said Belkys Mata, assistant vice president of sales operations at DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

HITN’s content will also be available for DIRECTV Puerto Rico’s subscribers through the digital app HITN GO. DIRECTV Puerto Rico subscribers will be able to access hundreds of hours of HITN-TV content, from educational programs to nature and science documentaries, and health and wellness content.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Televisión Dominicana now included in the DirecTV Puerto Rico lineup
Contributor March 5, 2021
DirecTV’s ‘Piedra, Papel, Tijera’ project marks 10 ‘Generations of Heroes’
Contributor June 28, 2019
DirecTV generation rehabilitates 9 houses for families in Loíza
Contributor March 21, 2019
DirecTV P.R. launches scholarship competition for student filmmakers
Contributor November 19, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Televisión Dominicana now included in the DirecTV Puerto Rico lineup
DirecTV’s ‘Piedra, Papel, Tijera’ project marks 10 ‘Generations of Heroes’
DirecTV generation rehabilitates 9 houses for families in Loíza
DirecTV P.R. launches scholarship competition for student filmmakers
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.