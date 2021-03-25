DIRECTV Puerto Rico partners with HITN to provide Spanish-language content

DIRECTV Puerto Rico subscribers will be able to access hundreds of hours of HITN-TV content, from educational programs to nature and science documentaries, and health and wellness content.

HITN TV announced an agreement with DIRECTV Puerto Rico to include HITN-TV’s cultural, educational and entertainment programming in Puerto Rico. The partnership has allowed DIRECTV Puerto Rico to access to Spanish language content since Mar. 1st on channel 764.

“We’re thrilled that HITN TV’s content will be included on DIRECTV Puerto Rico, which will allow HITN-TV to reach more families with our educational and entertainment content,” said Eric Turpin, general manager at HITN.

“Through this partnership, we are strengthening our growth strategy on the island,” he added.

HITN is a Spanish-language media network dedicated to advancing the educational, cultural, and socio-economic aspirations of the Hispanic community through the development and distribution of quality, authentic content on television, online, and in the community.

“At DIRECTV we’re committed to bringing the best entertainment experience to our subscribers by bringing valuable content to their homes for the whole family,” said Belkys Mata, assistant vice president of sales operations at DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.