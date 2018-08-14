Discover Puerto Rico begins RFP process for ‘creative partner’

August 14, 2018 288

Discover Puerto Rico has begun the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for a creative partner to assist in the development of brand strategy, brand identity, and creative concepts.

The call is open to local and U.S.-based agencies may participate. In addition to a creative partner, DPR is also searching for a digital marketing partner to assist with digital media planning and buying, and website development.

“DPR is committed to elevating the brand of Puerto Rico to new heights and making it visible to the world as a premier travel destination. Executing an RFP process is pivotal to achieving our mission and identifying top agencies to partner with,” said Leah Chandler, Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“The RFP process ensures equality and transparency for all interested candidates through the selection process,” Chandler said.

Interested agencies must obtain guidelines and requirements from www.PuertoRicoDMO.com and follow provided deadlines for submissions. An industry task force has been developed to collaborate with DPR and its executive leadership in the selection of agency partners.

Discover Puerto Rico will be issuing several RFPs in the future, which may include but are not limited to traditional media buying, social media strategy and public relations.