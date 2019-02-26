Mampostea’o named merit winner in HOW International Design Awards

February 26, 2019 175

“Chef Piñeiro – Cocina de Autor,” a project developed by Mampostea’o, was chosen as one of 226 award-winning designs in the most recent HOW International Design Awards, the company announced.

This competition sponsored by HOW magazine recognizes excellence on a global scale — and every year honors entries from all over the world. Each year, the International Design Awards receive stunning works, and the Merit Award winners are demonstrating design at a high level.

HOW’s editorial and design team — along with judges Zipeng Zhu, Giorgia Lupi, Jessie Kuhn, and Gemma O’Brien — evaluated more than 1,100 entries and selected winning projects that will gain international exposure in the HOW + Print book The Best of Design (Summer 2019), and online at HOWDesign.com, Mampostea’o executives said.

Puerto Rican agency Mampostea’o was awarded by HOW in the editorial category for the design for Chef Enrique Piñeiro’s book “Chef Piñeiro – Cocina de Autor.”

The creative team behind the design was Moisés Cruz (art director), Ramdwin González, Uriel Garcia, Yetzel González (designers), Gabriel López (photographer), Javier Róman (copywriter), Editorial Nomos S.A. (printing); Chef Enrique Piñeiro (client.)

“We are overjoyed and honored to receive this recognition. It’s a privilege for us to put Puerto Rico on the map of international design,” said Mampostea’o CEO Moisés Cruz.

“At Mampostea’o we carefully form visual compositions that deliver our clients with creative quality. We appreciate Chef Piñero’s for giving us the opportunity to work with him,” he said.