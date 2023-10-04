Discover four benefits of upgrading your device

Liberty offers several tips to help you keep your device updated and get the best performance possible.

SPONSORED POST

For a lot of people, a mobile phone is an essential tool to live, organize, work, and even entertain themselves. But devices don’t last forever and updating devices from time to time provides benefits that help them to continue carrying on with their daily tasks with more agility, efficiency, and security. Here is why you should update your device and how you can do it.

1. First-rate technology

Many new devices incorporate innovative technologies that can help you increase productivity by giving you access to applications with more functions, capacities, and better response speed. For example, a new unit can help you save money in the long term by having a longer-lasting battery.

2. Better performance

It is very important to point out that smartphones’ performance diminishes with time. A smartphone with more power and RAM memory downloads applications, games, and webpages faster. In addition, the new devices have better cameras and bigger, high-definition screens, perfect for creating content.

3. Better security

A new phone also includes an updated program to minimize security threats. In the end, you will not have to spend all your savings on a device if you update yours regularly, because your smartphone will continue to have resale value.

Author Alejandro Gómez, is senior customer education manager at Liberty Puerto Rico.

4. Having an updated system

In time, companies such as Samsung or Apple stop offering support to older phone models. If this happens, the device may be left vulnerable to potential security problems and its performance deteriorates.

Currently, there are many device options that cover all kinds of needs, tastes and budgets. It is possible that you want to keep the same type of device. In that case, look into the advantages that model offers and if it is within your budget. If you have not upgraded your device in a long time, you could have the option of choosing a more current model at a smaller price, instead of upgrading with the most recent model.

