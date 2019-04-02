Discover Puerto Rico campaign recognized nationally

April 2, 2019 154

#CoverTheProgress, an initiative to highlight Puerto Rico’s recovery after the passage of Hurricane María, is a finalist for various recognitions from communications and tourism organizations, including the Maximum Achievement for Reputation Management Award from SABRE North America, Discover Puerto Rico announced.

The awards recognize the most outstanding work focused on programs and initiatives that have a real impact on the tourism industry and business, Puerto Rico’s Destination Marketing Organization stated in a release.

“For Discover Puerto Rico #CoverTheProgress is an effort that not only communicates we are ready to welcome visitors, but it shows the strength and spirit of resilience of Puerto Rico,” said Brad Dean, principal executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

#CoverTheProgress is also a finalist in the Silver Anvil Awards of the Public Relations Society of America and the World’s Best AME Award, measuring the effectiveness of advertising and marketing efforts worldwide.

rAnd, most recently, #CoverTheProgess was recognized with the PR Week Best Crisis Management Award. This is one of the most important recognitions given in the communications industry.

“These awards represent a true honor for a young organization like Discover Puerto Rico. They solidify our credibility, “said Dean.

These efforts have been complemented by other actions that include a new website, new industry partnership, diaspora roundtables and a publicity strategy that has made Puerto Rico “one of the best destinations to visit according to major global publications,” the organization said.