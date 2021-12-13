Discover Puerto Rico’s ‘Sounds like Puerto Rico’ series wins 3 Emmy awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The series takes viewers on a journey to understand Puerto Rican sounds and lingo, and covers a variety of topics, including nature, music, culture, history and coffee.

The video series “Sounds like Puerto Rico” received three nods during the 45th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards, held over the weekend.

The videos produced by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), were distinguished as best magazine series, cinematography, and editing.

“Sounds like Puerto Rico” was nominated in five categories, including best writing and direction. The series sought to educate potential visitors about Puerto Rico and its peculiarities in an entertaining way, generating inspiration and travel ideas for future visitors.

“We’re thrilled with these awards that recognize the talent and effort of our Discover Puerto Rico team,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“This series shows that we can change how consumers perceive our Island with creativity and passion, as shown by the winners. It’s a series that connects our potential visitors with Puerto Rico in an inspiring way, highlighting aspects of our unique culture, landscapes, and products,” he said.

“Winning an Emmy is one of the highest honors in our industry. Receiving three in one night reflects the quality, dedication, and collaborative work of Discover Puerto Rico’s team. We dedicate this award to the tourism industry we serve and our Island. You are the ones who inspire us,” said Jean Paul Polo, director of creative strategies at Discover Puerto Rico.

The series, produced by Puerto Rico-based talent, takes viewers on a journey to learn Puerto Rican sounds and lingo and covers various topics, including nature, music, culture, history, and coffee.

Clips from this series were used in the video recently projected during the Bad Bunny concerts at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, said Ari Maniel Cruz, the cinematographer that oversaw the artist’s video production.

“We have used Discover Puerto Rico footage in several major projects including, ‘Sounds of the Rum Capital’ by Rones de Puerto Rico and a video for the Bad Bunny Concert in Puerto Rico. Their cinematographic and technical quality is of the highest level and makes them worthy of this recognition,” Cruz said.

The awards won by “Sounds like Puerto Rico” are: Editor – Long Form Content: Manuel Pimentel; Photographer/Cinematography-Long-Form Content: Darlien Morales and Jean-Paul Polo; and Magazine Program (series): Jean-Paul Polo and Darlien Morales.