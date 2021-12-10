Distrito T-Mobile unveils lineup of gastronomic offers for New Year’s Eve

This year, Puerto Rico becomes the first destination with a Spanish-language countdown for the festivities that will feature Daddy Yankee as the main act and Roselyn Sánchez as host.

Restaurants in the Distrito T-Mobile have curated a series of dining experiences as part of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 celebration in Puerto Rico.

Other performers include El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Límite 21, Victoria Sanabria, Pirulo y La Tribu, Plenéalo, La Tribu de Abrahante, Eladio Carrión, DJ King Arthur and Joseph Fonseca, among others.

The festivities, which will be free to the public, will be held on two stages located on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and at Popular Plaza in the Distrito T-Mobile.

That evening, restaurants Arena Medalla, Barullo Taberna Española, La Central by Mario Pagán, Lupe Reyes, Sazón Cocina Criolla, Denko Asian Eatery & La Bourgeoisie will feature unique menus. Each restaurant will have two shifts to receive its diners, who will need to make reservations in advance.

“The first shift open for visitors at the restaurants will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the second will start at 9:30 p.m. until closing time,” said Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

“This way, diners will be able to enjoy in addition to all the events that will be held in the Convention District area and will have access to the main stage area in Popular Plaza where Daddy Yankee, among other artists, will appear as part of the celebration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,” he said.

“Each restaurant will have a Christmas celebration menu, following their particular style,” said Mariani.

Arena Medalla will offer a dinner of three courses of authentic Puerto Rican food which includes, appetizer, main course, and dessert. Barullo Taberna Española will offer a varied buffet-style menu with a Spanish twist, that ranges from hams and antipasto to the best meats and other Spanish delicacies.

For its part, La Central by Mario Pagán, will take the celebration to another level with an offer of haute cuisine worthy of receiving the new year. The Mexican flavor to send off 2021, will be found at Lupe Reyes, that will offer a complete menu with the Aztec taste.

Sazón Cocina Criolla will offer a tribute to authentic Christmas cuisine where tradition mixes with the flavors of Puerto Rico. Denko Asian Eatery will give the Asian touch to the celebration with a menu of courses that includes the most exquisite classics of its gastronomy.

La Bourgeoisie will offer a varied menu that includes risotto, meats, and their traditional “sliders,” among other surprises, organizers said.

“Each person participating in the VIP offer must be registered and have submitted their proof of vaccination in the registry,” Mariani said, adding that packages offered by the restaurants will be available to people 21 and older, and exclude drinks.

“Each reservation will have a 15-minute grace period. The reservation of the first shift allows two hours in the restaurant, and after that time, people will be able to continue celebrating in Popular Plaza, giving way to the second shift of reservations,” Mariani explained.

The booking platform will only make reservations to people who are fully vaccinated. Once people register, they will receive access information to the area, receive confirmation via phone, as well as instructions to reserve their parking space through the ParkMobile application.

Each reservation will be entitled to a reserved parking space, which is not transferable, organizers noted.