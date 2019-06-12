DMO: P.R. booms as ‘most LGBTQ+ friendly destination in Caribbean’

June 12, 2019 121

Within the celebration of PRIDE month, Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico announced it is strategically positioning Puerto Rico as the “LGBTQ+ capital of the Caribbean” by leveraging the island as the most welcoming, inclusive and safe vacationing spot in the region for this community.

Puerto Rico holds the most metrics of advancing civil liberties for this community, with laws that protect same sex marriage and adoption rights for same sex couples, as well as nightlife, LGBTQ+ friendly beaches, and music festivals. Puerto Rico is the only island in the Caribbean with two Pride celebrations, and the most LGBTQ-owned tourism businesses in the region.

“Puerto Rico is the most inclusive destination for the LGBTQ+ community in the Caribbean, with top entertainment, beaches and other attractions for this important audience,” said Leah Chandler, CMO for Discover Puerto Rico.

“Discover Puerto Rico is promoting the island as the LGBTQ+ Capital of the Caribbean to visitors globally. As part of our efforts, we are helping our tourism partners deliver the warmest welcome to LGBTQ+ travelers implementing the best practices in the industry,” she said.

Besides strategic alliances and engagement partnerships with media and influencers to reach this community, Chandler explained that Discover Puerto Rico is also planning to make a bid for the IGLTA Convention in 2022 and is working in synch with stakeholders such as the Puerto Rico LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and industry-leading strategic consultants in LGBTQ+ marketing, Hospitable Me.

Beyond these efforts, Chandler explained the DMO has done extensive content creation, one familiarization trip so far with nearly a dozen influencers and before the year ends, the CMO will offer LGBTQ+ Sensitivity and Service training programs for industry partners across the island.