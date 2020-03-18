Dorado-based Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. reports $4.6M for quarter ended Jan. 31

Compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm Pharma-Bio Serv Inc., based in Dorado, announced revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 of $4.6 million, a net increase of some $47,000 when compared to the same period last year.
The revenue increase is mainly
attributable to the increase in projects in the Puerto Rico market for
approximately $292,000, while the U.S. mainland, Europe and Brazil markets had
an aggregate decrease in projects revenue for approximately $245,000, the
company confirmed.
Net income for the three months
ended Jan. 31, 2020 was approximately $527,000, reflecting no significant
change when compared to the same period last year.
“During this challenging
time as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are committed to the
health and well-being of our consultants, customers, customer’s patients and
consumers,” said Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. CEO Víctor Sánchez.
“As such, we are supporting all
government and customer initiatives to safeguard the health of our people and
our customers,” he said.
“The healthcare industry has
come together to work on the solutions to today’s challenges in a fast-pace and
safe manner. Our services and expertise are critical to the operations and
quality objectives of our customers; and we believe we have the resources for
our services to continue uninterrupted,” said Sánchez.
