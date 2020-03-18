Dorado-based Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. reports $4.6M for quarter ended Jan. 31

March 18, 2020 145

Compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm Pharma-Bio Serv Inc., based in Dorado, announced revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 of $4.6 million, a net increase of some $47,000 when compared to the same period last year.

The revenue increase is mainly

attributable to the increase in projects in the Puerto Rico market for

approximately $292,000, while the U.S. mainland, Europe and Brazil markets had

an aggregate decrease in projects revenue for approximately $245,000, the

company confirmed.

Net income for the three months

ended Jan. 31, 2020 was approximately $527,000, reflecting no significant

change when compared to the same period last year.

“During this challenging

time as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are committed to the

health and well-being of our consultants, customers, customer’s patients and

consumers,” said Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. CEO Víctor Sánchez.

“As such, we are supporting all

government and customer initiatives to safeguard the health of our people and

our customers,” he said.

“The healthcare industry has

come together to work on the solutions to today’s challenges in a fast-pace and

safe manner. Our services and expertise are critical to the operations and

quality objectives of our customers; and we believe we have the resources for

our services to continue uninterrupted,” said Sánchez.

