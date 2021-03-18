Type to search

In-Brief

Pharma-Bio Serv announces $4.5M in revenues for quarter ended Jan. 31

Contributor March 18, 2021
Share
Pharma-Bio Serv is headquartered in Dorado.

Dorado-based Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. announced that revenues for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021 were approximately $4.5 million, a decrease of some $125,000 when compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, net income for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021 was approximately $268,000, a decrease of some $259,000 when compared to the same period last year.

The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to the completion of projects in the Puerto Rico market in April 2020, the company said. The company is “actively pursuing” higher margin business and has already taken significant steps to reduce administrative expenses to mitigate margin pressure, it added.

“We continue to execute on our strategy focused on providing our portfolio of services to our clients and pursuing additional growth opportunities for the Company,” said Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. CEO Víctor Sánchez.

Pharma-Bio Serv is a compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries.

The company serves the Puerto Rico, United States, Europe and Latin America markets.

Pharma-Bio Serv’s core business is FDA and international agencies regulatory compliance consulting related services. The company’s global team includes engineering and life science professionals, quality assurance managers and directors.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Pharma-Bio Serv reports $10.2M in revenue
Contributor June 16, 2020
Dorado-based Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. reports $4.6M for quarter ended Jan. 31
Contributor March 18, 2020
Pharma-Bio Serv reports $5M in revenue for quarter ended July 31
Contributor September 17, 2019
Pharma-Bio Serv earns $8.3M in earnings
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Pharma-Bio Serv reports $10.2M in revenue
Dorado-based Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. reports $4.6M for quarter ended Jan. 31
Pharma-Bio Serv reports $5M in revenue for quarter ended July 31
Pharma-Bio Serv earns $8.3M in earnings
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.