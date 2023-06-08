Dorado Beach celebrates World Environment Day

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A variety of activities were planned to engage participants of the World Environment Day event.

The Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, recently celebrated World Environment Day with the participation of marine biologist Richard Murphy, a co-creator of the Cousteau family program for more than 50 years, the hotel announced. The event took place on June 5th.

Created 15 years ago to uphold the legacy of ocean conservation and education, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program inspires guests to connect with the natural world and work toward its preservation for future generations.

At Dorado Beach, this program “showcases the rich native culture and unique ecosystem of Puerto Rico through immersive experiences designed for children, adults, and families. Guests can explore the captivating beauty of nature both above and below the water’s surface, emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation.”

“We were thrilled to celebrate World Environment Day at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and to welcome Richard Murphy,” said hotel Manager Mafalda Tavares. “Through our Ambassadors of the Environment program, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Puerto Rico’s natural habitats and cultural heritage. We hope that our guests left with a renewed commitment to protect and conserve our environment.”

The event’s program featured activities, talks and demonstrations, including the “Commitment to Green Forum: Importance of AgroTourism,” “Journey of Conservation through Time and Voyages” with the Cousteau’s, and tree planting with the nonprofit conservation organization Para La Naturaleza, which donated 60 trees.

Artisans and organizations present at the event included Marimu, Taller Bujiti, BarBistro, Mieles Borinquen, Free Heart by Ruthely, Cafe sobre Grecas, Jasmine Lab, Moda Artesanal, and Artesanias de Puerto Rico Chinea Cardin’s.