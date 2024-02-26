Type to search

In-Brief

$14.6M condo sold at Dorado Beach Resort

Contributor February 26, 2024
Dorado is a top tourist destination.

Puerto Rican real estate firm The Colectivo Group and its luxury specialist agent, Mónica Gotay, have confirmed the recent sale of a 3,800-square-foot unit at the Ritz-Carlton’s West Beach at Dorado Beach Resort for a record $14.6 million.

The transaction is valued at more than $5,000 per square foot, they said.

This is the seventh resale to surpass $10 million in the history of the oceanfront community, with The Colectivo Group involved in five of those transactions.

“Since the inception of Act 60 tax incentives in 2012, the luxury market has experienced a parabolic rise. Puerto Rico’s allure of island living, combined with its low tax rates, has attracted high-net-worth individuals, successful members of the diaspora, athletes and entertainers,” company officials stated.

For years, the municipality of Dorado has been a preferred destination for tourists. The ongoing development of the Dorado Beach Community by local developer PRISA Group over three decades has established a world-class destination for resort-style living, officials said.

“It’s the perfect combination of a peaceful community, crystal clear waters and being embedded within very generous nature trails that makes it the ideal place for retirement or escaping the stress of daily living,” said Ricky Santana, managing partner of the firm, regarding the West Beach and West Point condos.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Dorado Beach celebrates World Environment Day
Contributor June 8, 2023
New execs join a hotel, insurer, SME, and a Fla. college
Contributor August 25, 2022
Puerto Rico insurance, tech and tourism firms name top execs
Contributor July 21, 2022
Dorado Beach Resort reopens East Course
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 3, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This public-private partnership is a way to meet the port infrastructure needs in the hands of the largest independent port operator in the world … to achieve the goal of increasing the arrival of cruise ships to the island and to continue promoting the development of the tourism sector and the local economy.”

 

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), on the completion of financial arrangements between the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and San Juan Cruise Port for the San Juan Bay cruise terminal public-private partnership project.

Related Stories

Dorado Beach celebrates World Environment Day
New execs join a hotel, insurer, SME, and a Fla. college
Puerto Rico insurance, tech and tourism firms name top execs
Dorado Beach Resort reopens East Course
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.