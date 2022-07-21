Puerto Rico insurance, tech and tourism firms name top execs

In this edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder, there are executive appointments across Puerto Rico’s insurance, technology, and tourism industries.

Ricardo Rivera-Cardona

MMM Puerto Rico names president

MMM Puerto Rico announced the appointment of Ricardo Rivera-Cardona as the new president of its MMM Healthcare and MMM Multihealth medical plans, reporting to Orlando Gonzalez, president of MMM PR and Medicare Eastern Region for Elevance Inc. (formerly known as Anthem Inc.)

Rivera Cardona has a long and successful career in the health industry with more than 18 years of experience.

Prior to this appointment he served as chief executive officer of Refulgent Strategies, where he reached clients representing more than $12.5 billion in premiums, more than 2.6 million patients, and over 4,000 independent health care services providers and insurance companies.

Prior to that post, Rivera-Cardona was executive director of the Health Insurance Services Administration (ASES, in Spanish) and presided insurance company COSVI. He also held positions in government, namely Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and executive director of the Puerto Rico Trade and Export.

“We have found in Ricardo the ideal person to continue the successful trajectory of the MMM Medical Plans into the future and continue innovating in the field of health for our older adults in the Medicare Advantage segment and providing the best care to the beneficiaries of the Vital plan,” said González.

“His experience and knowledge will continue to promote the growth and development of MMM-PR,” he said.

Rivera-Cardona earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management from Cornell University. Additionally, he completed a master’s degree in health administration from Columbia University. He is a Fellow of Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship and an Aspen Global Leadership Network member. Rivera-Cardona was appointed to the NY State Health Insurance Administrative Simplification Workgroup in 2020 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the NY State Medicaid Managed Care Advisory Review Panel in 2021 by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Daniel Verswyvel

Microsoft names new GM for Central America and Caribbean

Microsoft announced the designation of Daniel Verswyvel as general manager for Microsoft Central America and Caribbean. At the same time, the company announced the dual role of Andy Kaplan as director of Business Solutions for Central America and Caribbean, and Country Representative of Microsoft Puerto Rico.

Verswyvel has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry and in 2020 was designated as general manager for Microsoft in Central America. Verswyvel has been working with Microsoft for more than 10 years, and in his journey in the company he has held senior positions in the organization, including manager of Small and Medium Enterprises, director of Marketing and Operations, and director of Strategic Clients for Microsoft Colombia.

Andy Kaplan

Before joining Microsoft, Verswyvel worked for Motorola and then for Sony Ericsson, where he held different positions both in the headquarters for Latin America in Miami — where he lived for 10 years — and in Bogota, where he held the general management for Colombia and Venezuela. Later he was general manager for the Andean and Caricam regions.

In Puerto Rico, Kaplan now assumes a dual role as director of Business Solutions for Central America and Caribbean, and Microsoft Country Representative. He has more than 28 years of experience in the technology industry and has held various roles at companies such as CA Inc., VERITAS, AT&T, NCR, RRA and McDonald’s.

He joined Microsoft in 2012, and in his last role as Public and Enterprise Sector Leader for the Caribbean, he generated impact with clients in the government and private sector, driving digital transformation and positioning the region as one of the main adopters of cloud technology, which allows customers commercial services to be more scalable and profitable.

Cliff Brutus

Dorado Beach names new director of Sales and Marketing

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has appointed Cliff Brutus as director of Sales and Marketing. Joining the hotel from The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, Brutus is poised to lead the sales and marketing team, develop multi-faceted strategies across business segments and sustain the hotel’s performance and standing as the premier luxury resort in Puerto Rico.

Bringing on board over twenty-five years of extensive luxury experience in the hospitality sales and marketing management, Brutus is instrumental in spearheading the tactical business direction of the property.

He joins Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, after nine years of service at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, as Director of Sales and Marketing, where his team demonstrated exceptional sales results. Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton family, Brutus worked at prestigious luxury resorts and award-winning boutique hotels that laid the foundation for his career in sales and marketing. Throughout his career, he has held positions at both above-property and at the property level including regional director — leisure sales and area director of transient sales.

In his new role, Brutus will focus on growing business opportunities of the resort, increasing revenue, supporting the group, and wedding segment, continuing existing ties with key partners and will be responsible for promoting the company’s legendary philosophy and living legacy that this ultra-luxury property provides for its guests.

Brutus received his degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University, Miami FL. He also is an Active Board Member, US Virgin Islands Hotel & Tourism Association since 2015.