Economic Dev’t postpones restaurant industry job fair

Less than a week after announcing it, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce has postponed plans to host a job fair in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association to fill 3,000 sector jobs.

The event has been pushed back indefinitely in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, and the Executive Order signed by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi last week, which among other things, restricts crowds and gatherings.

Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre the job fair planned through the agency's Labor Development Program, was to follow safety protocols.

“Despite the fact that all the security protocols were in place to carry out the job fair, and a virtual registry was created for participants to register to avoid crowding, we have decided to postpone it until further notice due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases,” Cidre said.

“The people’s health is our priority, so, we want to urge them not to drop their guard and continue taking precautionary measures, maintain social distancing and continue to wear a mask,” said Cidre, adding that the agency’s “commitment is to promote Puerto Rico’s economy in a safe manner, which is why we call for prudence and to avoid places that could be sources of contagion.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.