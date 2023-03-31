El Comeback promotes jobs in Puerto Rico through EDA grant

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From left: (Seated) Ana Laura Miranda, Gianina Trigo, and (standing) Miguel Ortiz, who are all part of the ConPRmetidos and El Comeback’s executive team.

Puerto Rico is seeking professionals for jobs in its growing tech, pharma and finance industries, as well as the nonprofit sector through El Comeback, a program from 10-year-old nonprofit ConPRmetidos.

A push to attract skilled workers to Puerto Rico follows massive layoffs plaguing the tech industry, and a pandemic that gave professionals a taste of holding dream jobs from dream locations.

“Puerto Rico is becoming that dream location as workers seek quality of life in a warm, culturally rich, gastronomically exciting, and environmentally diverse U.S. territory full of opportunities,” the organization’s officials said.

Since 2020, El Comeback has worked to retain and attract professional candidates for Puerto Rico-based jobs such as project managers, developers and data analysts. For the next 24 months, this task will be supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the Economic Adjustment Assistance from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

This grant allows El Comeback to continue promoting opportunities to build its candidate database and match them with jobs that boost the island’s economy.

“This grant is a lifeline for our nonprofit to continue supporting projects for a stable, productive and self-sufficient Puerto Rico. El Comeback is successfully bringing back hope by changing the narrative about job availability on the island to attract and retain talented professionals while laying the groundwork for our next stage of economic growth,” said Ana Laura Miranda, El Comeback’s program manager.

At a time where the most talented can work remotely, luring people to work at a specific location has been a challenge, but not for Puerto Rico. El Comeback has built a candidate database to match them with an ever-growing stream of opportunities from new and established companies constantly seeking to fill positions.

To apply, those interested must register and upload their resume here.