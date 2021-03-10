El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13

El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo.

El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo will be hosting a job fair on Mar. 11-13 at the property, to recruit staff and independent contractors for different positions ahead of its early opening on May 21, 2021, General Manager Robert Holsten announced.

“Our remodeling process continues at full steam. We’ve bet on Puerto Rico once again and we will open our doors partially on May 21. Now we’re looking for the best resource that the Island has, its people, to be part of our team,” Holsten said.

This job fair seeks to recruit staff and independent contractors for the different vacancies such as: Front desk; food and beverage; housekeepers; engineering; security; chefs; and wait staff, among others.

Job fair hours will be Mar. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mar. 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested job seekers must have their resume on hand.

For additional information, send an email to careers@elconresort.com.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.