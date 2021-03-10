Type to search

In-Brief

El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13

Contributor March 10, 2021
Share
El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo.

El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo will be hosting a job fair on Mar. 11-13 at the property, to recruit staff and independent contractors for different positions ahead of its early opening on May 21, 2021, General Manager Robert Holsten announced.

“Our remodeling process continues at full steam. We’ve bet on Puerto Rico once again and we will open our doors partially on May 21. Now we’re looking for the best resource that the Island has, its people, to be part of our team,” Holsten said.

This job fair seeks to recruit staff and independent contractors for the different vacancies such as: Front desk; food and beverage; housekeepers; engineering; security; chefs; and wait staff, among others.

Job fair hours will be Mar. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mar. 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested job seekers must have their resume on hand.

For additional information, send an email to careers@elconresort.com.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Facebook includes Gustazos in global success stories list
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Facebook includes Gustazos in global success stories list
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.