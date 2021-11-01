Type to search

El Conquistador Resort’s Ballyhoo’s restaurant reopens after $1M reno

Contributor November 1, 2021
Ballyhoo's sits on the hotel's marina.

El Conquistador hotel in Fajardo announced the reopening of Ballyhoo’s restaurant, located at the property’s marina, following a $1 million renovation.

The private investment includes a full kitchen remodel, expanding capacity for diners to accommodate 104 people, purchasing new furniture and raising the original ceiling.

About 10 direct and 30 indirect jobs are created with the opening of this new space, hotel officials said.

“El Conquistador Resort continues evolving…celebrating the opening of Ballyhoo’s,” said Jack Slim, the hotel’s general manager.

“We needed a space where we could offer our guests a place where they could enjoy a different menu from the offerings of our other restaurants. A restaurant with the highest quality cuisine, but with a relaxed atmosphere and one of the most beautiful views,” he said.

The Conquistador Resort, which was battered and shut down by Hurricane María in September 2017, reopened in May, as News is my Business reported.

Royale Blue Hospitality Group bought the property in 2019 and plan to invest about $220 million to renovate the property, with an expected completion date of the end of 2022.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
