El Convento Hotel reopens in Old San Juan

The historic El Convento Hotel has reopened for business in Old San Juan, unveiling offers and a

“variety of gastronomic experiences,” while complying with the strictest safety and protection protocols, the property’s General Manager, Alfredo Arroyo, said.

The El Convento Hotel is affiliated with Small Luxury Hotel, it is the oldest member of Historic Hotels of America and has had a four-diamond rating from AAA since 1997.

“We’re pleased to announce the reopening of our El Convento Hotel, located in the heart of Old San Juan. Taking into account the culinary tastes of our local guests, we have created an attractive stay offer that includes unique gastronomic experiences by Chef Antonio Pérez from the Santísimo restaurant,” Arroyo said.

The property is offering a three-day, two-night weekend stay that includes a superior room and a dining experience with the chef. He will feature a different culinary style each weekend, starting with pineapple-based dishes for guests who stay Oct. 9-11.

On subsequent weekends there will be experiences inspired by grilled cuisine, classic French cuisine, or a variety of seafood. The offer also includes a cooking demonstration by Chef Antonio in the afternoon of the following day.

Hotel guests will also be able to explore the Old San Juan gastronomic scene that includes restaurants such as La Lanterna and Marmalade.