‘Emprende con Popular’ promotes Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial spirit

NIMB Staff December 3, 2024
Jorge García-Noya, first vice president of Business Banking at Banco Popular

Banco Popular’s program offers online tools, guidance and resources to foster small and medium-sized business growth.

Banco Popular has introduced its “Emprende con Popular” initiative for entrepreneurs, featuring an online tool designed to provide a comprehensive range of resources. The platform offers not only products and services but also advice and guidance on business management, addressing challenges many new businesses face in sustaining and growing their operations.

“We want to continue supporting and encouraging the growth of small and medium-sized businesses on the island,” said Jorge García-Noya, first vice president of Business Banking at Banco Popular.

“After a detailed analysis of the challenges facing the business ecosystem, we seek to make this path more accessible. ‘Emprende con Popular’ will allow entrepreneurs to identify the stage their business is in, learn about the resources, products and services available to get started, acquire capital, and even increase their competitiveness in the market,” he explained.

The “Emprende con Popular” website provides access to a portfolio of support organizations, offering information and tailored recommendations based on the specific needs of businesses.

“This new proposal is an effort to continue promoting innovation and business development in Puerto Rico,” García-Noya added.

In 2023, through its Scale Up business acceleration program, Banco Popular invested $1.4 million in 11 organizations and served 642 companies through various programs that provide capital, training and mentoring.

Another successful initiative, StartUp Popular, has been supporting businesses since 2015. To date, it has provided more than $9.2 million in financing to 273 companies and delivered more than 6,000 hours of mentoring.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
