Execs. appointed in Puerto Rico’s tourism, health care, insurance sectors

The first edition of “Climbing the Corporate Ladder” in 2024 highlights executive appointments at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; Hospital Damas; Puerto Rico Primary Health Association; and MCS.

Marcel Kloet

Dorado Beach names new GM

The Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, announced the appointment of Marcel Kloet as general manager. As a seasoned professional in the luxury hospitality industry with a successful track record, Kloet brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles at renowned establishments across Europe, Australia and Asia.

He will serve at the helm of this exclusive ultra-luxury property in Puerto Rico, overseeing all operations and the estate’s business strategy.

In his early years, Kloet’s passion for service flourished while assisting his mother in the kitchen during holidays. At age 15, he took on a role in a small hotel restaurant, igniting his lifelong journey in the world of hospitality. Later, at 17, while a line chef in a 200-room hotel, he discovered a love for business management, leading to studies across Holland, Cyprus, Australia and Beijing.

Beginning his formal studies in Holland, he completed a pre-internship in Cyprus and earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the International Hotel College Management in Adelaide, Australia.

His journey with Marriott International began during an internship in Beijing in 2008. Today, Kloet brings a wealth of expertise in the industry, cultivated during his previous roles as general manager at the St. Regis Macao and the St. Regis Langkawi, to his first tenure with a Reserve property at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“As the new general manager at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, I earnestly anticipate collaborating with our exceptional team to perpetuate the estate’s legacy of delivering deeply personal experiences and awe-inspiring service, where heartfelt care and craftsmanship are felt at every turn,” Kloet said.

“Through our dedication to our team members, I am positive that we will attain new heights for discerning travelers from around the world and be able to contribute to the estate’s outstanding distinction as one of the esteemed Marriott International luxury brands,” he added.

Miguel Magraner

Hospital Damas Inc. names new medical director

Pedro Barez-Clavell, chief executive officer of Hospital Damas, announced the appointment of internist Miguel A. Magraner-Suárez as the hospital’s medical director.

“Dr. Miguel Magraner has been part of our family for the past 39 years. He started at our institution as a resident doctor, recently graduated from the Ponce School of Medicine in 1984. In 1987, he was named head of residency,” Barez-Clavell said.

Magraner began his private practice in 1988. He has served as director of the Skilled Nursing Unit, practitioner, associate director of the Residency Program and director of the Transitional Program. Since 2008, he has been the director of the Internal Medicine Residency and of Internal Medicine. He has been a professor and director of the Department of Internal Medicine at Ponce Health Sciences University since 2007.

“We are certain that his love and vocation for medicine, his spirit of service and innovation, his courage, combined with his preparation, experience and skills will contribute substantially to our institution’s new phase,” Barez-Clavell added.

Magraner-Suárez also serves on the board of directors of Damas Hospital and chairs the board of directors of the Caribbean Imaging and Radiation Treatment Center (CIRT).

Robin Russell-Orama

Puerto Rico Primary Health Assoc. names new board Chair

The executive director of Hospital General de Castañer, Robin Russell-Orama, was recently named chair of the Puerto Rico Primary Health Association’s (ASPPR, in Spanish) board of directors for a one-year term.

“Russell-Orama brings to the table extensive experience with geographically isolated populations and community health in the mountain area. She is well aware of the high quality standards required by HRSA,” said Darielys Cordero, executive director of the ASPPR, referring to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, the federal agency that governs the 21 nonprofit organizations that some 119 community health clinics operate across the island, the so-called 330 centers.

Russell-Orama began her career working with low-income families as an AmeriCorps volunteer at the Sor Isolina Ferré Center in Ponce and then moved to Med Centro, a center 330 in Ponce, with the Foster Grandparents Program, which she later directed.

Russell-Orama has been with the Hospital General de Castañer since 2014, where she has promoted compliance initiatives, efficient administration and talent development at this 330 center situated between Lares, Adjuntas and Yauco.

In 2017, Russell-Orama was named associate director of the hospital and in 2019 became its executive director after earning her license and certification in health services administration. She holds two master’s degrees, one in business administration with a minor in human resources and the other in health services administration.

Herminio Nieves-Blasini

MCS announces promotions at its helm

MCS announced the promotions of Herminio Nieves-Blasini as chief revenue officer and Isis Pastrana-López as senior vice president in the Compliance area.

MCS stated it is making these appointments to award performance excellence and continue strengthening its corporate structure. These promotions will continue to keep MCS on track for compliant market leadership in Puerto Rico’s health care segment for the future, it further noted.

Nieves-Blasini served as senior vice president of Medicare sales for the past five years and has been with MCS for more than 25 years. Meanwhile, Pastrana-López has been vice president of Compliance since 2020 and has been with the company for more than 14 years.

Isis Pastrana

Both Nieves-Blasini and Pastrana-López lead essential structures in the organization that ensure quality benefits, services and products for MCS’s beneficiaries, while at the same time ensuring compliance with the regulations that govern the industry.

“I’m very grateful to our CEO, Jim O’Drobinak, for his support, as well as to the MCS Board of Directors and all our employees who make MCS great. Nobody can achieve things in life alone – it happens when the collective aligns,” said Nieves-Blasini, who will also be part of the company’s executive team.

“And while becoming a leader among Puerto Rico’s health plans is an incredible accomplishment, maintaining MCS’ position of service and compliance excellence must be our motivation for the future in making strategic and winning decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pastrana-López added, “I’m proud to be part of a winning team like MCS and grateful to Jim and the board of directors for this promotion and the compliance culture at CMS. It is with great honor and responsibility that I’m taking on this new appointment to continue to help MCS provide the best compliant health service in Puerto Rico.”

“Operational compliance in the health care field is the basis for trust and serving our members with the highest quality. This is our true purpose,” she said.