FedEx Express opens new temp.-controlled room at LMM

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp has expanded its services in Puerto Rico by inaugurating a 3,980 square-foot temperature-controlled room located in its operations ramp at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

This new facility increases the island’s capabilities to enhance the movement of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products to more than 220 countries and territories served by FedEx, ultimately strengthening the local sector’s ecosystem, which represents 30% of Puerto Rico’s GDP, company officials said.

“Puerto Rico plays an essential role in the growth and success of FedEx in the region,” said Basil Khalil, vice president of operations for FedEx Express Caribbean and Central America.

“We’re thrilled to open this pharma-capable temperature-controlled room as we continue to enhance our cold chain capabilities and solutions to support the pharma and emerging biopharmaceutical companies in Puerto Rico,” said Khalil.

The temperature-controlled room offers, among other services, three stage temperature-controlled rooms ranging from 2º-8ºC to keep products at the same temperature they have in the manufacturing plants; space for the temperature control of passive and active containers, as well as cold chain palletized freight; two-foot insulation seals reefer docking to avoid ambient exposition; installation of active container charging stations and 24 new caster decks; condenser backup units and state-of-the-art security system; and the use of an electric forklift to avoid contamination.

“This extension not only exemplifies our dedication to providing innovative solutions to our customers, but it also showcases the importance of strengthening our operations,” said Rolando Medina, managing director of operations at FedEx Express Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“The expansion of our infrastructure, along with our experienced team, puts us in an excellent position to meet growing customer demands and efficiently transport temperature-sensitive goods,” said Medina.