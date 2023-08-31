Type to search

In-Brief

FedEx to hike shipping rates by 5.9% in Jan. 2024

Contributor August 31, 2023
Details of all changes to rates, surcharges and fees will be available on fedex.com on Sept. 7.

FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, subsidiaries of FedEx Corp., will adjust shipping rates on Jan. 1.

• FedEx Express shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export and U.S. import services.

• FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9%. FedEx Ground Economy shipping rates will also increase.

• FedEx Freight shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9%-6.9%, dependent on the customer’s transportation rate scale. This change applies to shipments within the U.S. (including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and between the contiguous U.S. and Canada.

“The average annual rate increases are one percentage point lower than last year’s general rate increase. The price adjustments reflect incremental costs associated with the current operating environment, while enabling FedEx to continue investing in service enhancement, fleet maintenance, technology innovations, and other areas to serve customers more effectively and efficiently,” the carrier stated in a release.

The following FedEx Express and FedEx Ground surcharges will also take effect in January:

• Effective Jan. 1, FedEx will increase customs clearance service fees on imports.

• Effective Jan. 15, FedEx will assess the Additional Handling Surcharge and Oversize Charge per eligible package for international multi-piece shipments, instead of per shipment. The affected surcharges are the Additional Handling Surcharge (Dimension, Weight, Packaging, Freight and Non-Stackable) and the Oversize Charge.

Details of all changes to rates, surcharges, and fees will be available on fedex.com on Sept. 7.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Ship confidently with FedEx this holiday season
Contributor December 6, 2022
FedEx Express opens new temp.-controlled room at LMM
Contributor October 26, 2022
FedEx extends operations at the Aguadilla airport for 10 years
Contributor July 1, 2022
FedEx ‘ready to deliver’ during holiday season in Puerto Rico
Contributor December 8, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“We seek the support of our colleagues in the diaspora to support our appeal to the federal government and Congress to achieve parity in aid … that impacts the food security of hundreds of thousands of families on the island, as well as other priority topics including stabilizing our weakened energy system, the provision of health services and education.” 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Ramón Pérez-Blanco on the importance of collaboration.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Ship confidently with FedEx this holiday season
FedEx Express opens new temp.-controlled room at LMM
FedEx extends operations at the Aguadilla airport for 10 years
FedEx ‘ready to deliver’ during holiday season in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.