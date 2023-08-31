FedEx to hike shipping rates by 5.9% in Jan. 2024

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, subsidiaries of FedEx Corp., will adjust shipping rates on Jan. 1.

• FedEx Express shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export and U.S. import services.

• FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9%. FedEx Ground Economy shipping rates will also increase.

• FedEx Freight shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9%-6.9%, dependent on the customer’s transportation rate scale. This change applies to shipments within the U.S. (including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and between the contiguous U.S. and Canada.

“The average annual rate increases are one percentage point lower than last year’s general rate increase. The price adjustments reflect incremental costs associated with the current operating environment, while enabling FedEx to continue investing in service enhancement, fleet maintenance, technology innovations, and other areas to serve customers more effectively and efficiently,” the carrier stated in a release.

The following FedEx Express and FedEx Ground surcharges will also take effect in January:

• Effective Jan. 1, FedEx will increase customs clearance service fees on imports.

• Effective Jan. 15, FedEx will assess the Additional Handling Surcharge and Oversize Charge per eligible package for international multi-piece shipments, instead of per shipment. The affected surcharges are the Additional Handling Surcharge (Dimension, Weight, Packaging, Freight and Non-Stackable) and the Oversize Charge.

Details of all changes to rates, surcharges, and fees will be available on fedex.com on Sept. 7.