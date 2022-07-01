FedEx extends operations at the Aguadilla airport for 10 years

The extension was granted after taking into consideration that FedEx is the largest cargo company in the area and that it serves as a hub for cargo distribution in the Caribbean.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and FedEx signed a contract to extend cargo operations at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla for 10 years, which the agency’s Executive Director Joel A. Pizá said will contribute to the economic strengthening and development of industries in that region of the island.

The extension was granted after taking into consideration that FedEx is the largest cargo company in the area and that it serves as a hub for cargo distribution in the Caribbean, Pizá said.

“The extension of FedEx’s operations at the Aguadilla airport results in added value to the airport’s operations, due to the benefits that will be obtained from this contract. FedEx maintains around 10 feeder flights that import and export air cargo to the Caribbean,” Pizá said.

“Also, the distribution of local cargo is fast, as the transport is direct from the airport to the destination. This eliminates any intermediary and benefits all economic activity in Puerto Rico, particularly the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and aerospace industries, which are mostly located on the northwest coast, extending to the south,” he said.

FedEx offers services such as the commercial transportation of lawful express cargo, cargo, documents, mail, and merchandise by air, including the receipt, storage, preparation, packaging, delivery, and transportation of the cargo. The company also carries out ground activities necessary to support the air cargo operations that take place at the Aguadilla airport facilities.

“Since we began our operations in Puerto Rico more than 40 years ago, our mission has been to strengthen the market through investments in our operations and alliances with essential entities,” said Rolando Medina, director of operations for FedEx Express in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“With the extension of this contract, we’re pleased to continue supporting the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and the Aguadilla International Airport, and we reiterate our commitment to the development of this region, which is essential for the economic strengthening of the island,” he said.