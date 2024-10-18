FedEx unveils solution in Puerto Rico to enhance global supply chain visibility

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With three service levels — Select, Preferred and Premium — the FedEx Surround dashboard offers several benefits.

The island is the first market in the Latin American and the Caribbean region to offer FedEx Surround.

Transportation company Federal Express Corp. announced the launch of FedEx Surround in Puerto Rico, the first market in Latin America and the Caribbean to offer the service.

FedEx Surround integrates monitoring and intervention tools with the company’s transportation network, providing customers in industries such as health care, pharmaceuticals and perishables enhanced visibility, critical updates and proactive shipment monitoring.

“The launch of FedEx Surround in Puerto Rico brings a new level of service to our customers, solidifying our commitment to excellence in pharmaceutical logistics,” said Basil Khalil, vice president of operations at FedEx Caribbean and Central America.

“This technology enables us to provide real-time data about shipment locations and predict potential disruptions, allowing both FedEx and our customers to make informed decisions swiftly to ensure the integrity and timely delivery of highly sensitive shipments,” Khalil said.

The company said its FedEx Surround service offers three levels — Select, Preferred and Premium — with the following benefits:

Flexibility and Control: The Surround dashboard offers at-a-glance global visibility and predictive analytics through SenseAware ID, providing customers with greater control over their shipments. SenseAware ID is a sensor-based device that allows customers to monitor location and conditions of their shipments in near-real time.

Greater Value: Special handling codes enhance operational capabilities, enabling prioritized boarding, handling, cold chain support, and both in-network and out-of-network interventions.

Peace of Mind: 24×7 expert support available at the Preferred and Premium service levels ensures proactive monitoring and intervention with dedicated teams at hubs, ramps and stations, including customized reporting for customers.

FedEx said it has been investing in its cold chain infrastructure and logistics solutions to better serve the pharmaceutical industry in Puerto Rico, with an advanced temperature-controlled room at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and a dedicated space for active containers at the Aguadilla Airport. Both facilities have received the CEIV Pharma Certification from the International Air Transport Association.