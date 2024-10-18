Type to search

Fields of Joy launches network of mental health specialists for children, teens

NIMB Staff October 18, 2024
Fields of Joy founder Carlos Cobián

The nonprofit held its second mental health summit, which drew more than 500 attendees.

The nonprofit Fields of Joy Foundation has launched Puerto Rico’s first free directory of mental health service providers for children and teens. The directory was unveiled during the second edition of the Youth Mental Health Summit, held at Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde.

Fields of Joy Executive Director Lilly Oronoz-Rodríguez presented the initiative at the summit, which was attended by parents, professionals, educators, health care workers, students and community leaders.

The directory, called the Network of Specialists, includes more than 575 providers specializing in behavioral health services for children and adolescents. The catalog is available for free on the foundation’s website and is designed to help parents and caregivers locate mental health services for their children.

“The catalog is designed so that every parent or caregiver can easily find a professional or institution that provides the necessary support for their children and youth,” said Oronoz-Rodríguez. “In line with our mission to promote the emotional well-being of our youth, we are presenting an easy-to-access directory with updated resources.”

The directory includes resources such as Centros 330, mental health clinics, hospitals, clinical psychologists, and child and adolescent psychiatrists.

Fields of Joy founder Carlos Cobián said the event’s agenda featured presentations covering a range of topics for various audiences, including compassionate communication, trauma-informed care, addiction and substance abuse prevention, suicide prevention in schools, acceptance and commitment therapy, and positive parenting skills.

“In this second edition of the Youth Mental Health Summit, we continue to unify efforts to strengthen the mental health ecosystem that benefits our youth. Today, more than 500 people are taking what we’ve learned with us to make a real difference in the lives of our children and adolescents,” Cobián said.

