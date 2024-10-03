Fields of Joy to host youth mental health summit

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carlos Cobián, founder of Fields of Joy

In recognition of Mental Health Month, the Puerto Rican nonprofit aims to educate and provide tools to all sectors.

Fields of Joy, a Puerto Rican nonprofit, will hold the 2nd Puerto Rico Mental Health Summit on Oct. 16 at Vivo Beach Club to strengthen knowledge and provide tools for youth mental health.

The event is aimed at professionals, educators, parents, caregivers, mental health providers, students and community leaders.

Topics include strategies for healthy parent-child dialogue, trauma-informed care, substance abuse prevention, functional diversity in schools, acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), suicide prevention, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) management.

“October is dedicated to mental health awareness. The summit is a call to action, where together we can create a positive and lasting impact on our communities. It was created with the purpose of providing tangible solutions, tools and resources that can make a difference in the lives of children and adolescents in Puerto Rico,” said Carlos Cobián, founder of Fields of Joy.

Studies indicate that one in five children and teens ages 3 to 17 have a mental health disorder, with only 20% receiving the needed treatment.

“This second edition seeks to continue the work started in 2023, in which we managed to bring together more than 450 participants committed to the mental health of our children and young people,” said Lilly Oronoz-Rodríguez, executive director of Fields of Joy.

“This summit is not just an event but a drive to continue working on youth mental health in Puerto Rico. It is an opportunity to delve deeper into topics that promote the emotional, psychological and social well-being of our youth, expand our reach, and join forces with leading organizations on the island,” she added.

Summit presentations are approved for eight continuing education credits for psychologists, health educators, nurses, counselors, rehabilitation professionals and occupational therapists.

The content of the conferences was designed to meet the specific needs and interests of different audiences, such as parents, educators, community leaders and mental health providers. Topics include:

Compassionate communication : Strategies to foster an open and honest dialogue between parents and children.

: Strategies to foster an open and honest dialogue between parents and children. Trauma-informed care : Principles applicable to the treatment of children and adolescents.

: Principles applicable to the treatment of children and adolescents. Addiction and substance abuse prevention : Risks, warning signs and intervention strategies.

: Risks, warning signs and intervention strategies. Youth neurodevelopment : Identification and management of neurodevelopmental disorders in the school setting.

: Identification and management of neurodevelopmental disorders in the school setting. Digital well-being : Balancing screen time and physical activity.

: Balancing screen time and physical activity. Growth mindset : Promoting the belief in the capacity for change and development among youth.

: Promoting the belief in the capacity for change and development among youth. Suicide prevention : The role of educators in identifying risk signs.

: The role of educators in identifying risk signs. Social emotional learning (SEL) : Integration of socio-emotional skills into the school curriculum.

: Integration of socio-emotional skills into the school curriculum. Neurodevelopmental diagnosis: Identifying symptoms and signs of potential neurodevelopmental disorders to promote early evaluation and intervention.

For event details and ticket reservations, visit the event website.