Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU

A sign close to the entrance of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Improvements will modernize infrastructure and boost resiliency at Puerto Rico’s primary airport.

Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, the operator of Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), has chosen Dallas-based consulting firm Jacobs to participate in a group selected to provide architecture and engineering services for capital improvements at the island’s primary airport.

The improvements will address infrastructure upgrades, accommodate increasing passenger and aircraft traffic, and mitigate future climate change impacts.

Jacobs will offer consulting services for airfield, landside, infrastructure and facility developments at the airport.

“At Jacobs, we look toward the future,” said Chrissy Thom, Jacobs’ senior vice president. “With passenger growth up [more than] 40% at San Juan’s international airport in the last decade and a changing climate impacting the island, preparing for what’s next is critical. We’re shaping the future of safe, efficient air travel and improving resilience for the island’s transportation network with smart, connected and secure systems.”

The consulting firm will assist with projects such as taxiway reconstructions, runway improvements, sustainability efforts and a pavement management system. The scope of the capital improvement program also includes grant management, planning, design and construction oversight for all projects.