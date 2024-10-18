Type to search

In-Brief

Aerostar taps Jacobs to support capital improvements at SJU

NIMB Staff October 18, 2024
A sign close to the entrance of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Improvements will modernize infrastructure and boost resiliency at Puerto Rico’s primary airport.

Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, the operator of Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), has chosen Dallas-based consulting firm Jacobs to participate in a group selected to provide architecture and engineering services for capital improvements at the island’s primary airport.

The improvements will address infrastructure upgrades, accommodate increasing passenger and aircraft traffic, and mitigate future climate change impacts.

Jacobs will offer consulting services for airfield, landside, infrastructure and facility developments at the airport.

“At Jacobs, we look toward the future,” said Chrissy Thom, Jacobs’ senior vice president. “With passenger growth up [more than] 40% at San Juan’s international airport in the last decade and a changing climate impacting the island, preparing for what’s next is critical. We’re shaping the future of safe, efficient air travel and improving resilience for the island’s transportation network with smart, connected and secure systems.”

The consulting firm will assist with projects such as taxiway reconstructions, runway improvements, sustainability efforts and a pavement management system. The scope of the capital improvement program also includes grant management, planning, design and construction oversight for all projects.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
NIMB Staff October 9, 2024
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
NIMB Staff October 4, 2024
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 10, 2024
Passenger traffic up 10.5% at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport YoY in July
NIMB Staff August 7, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is essential that the [Financial Oversight and Management Board] takes immediate action to lead and coordinate all relevant parties, ensuring that the [Puerto Rico energy] grid’s reconstruction efforts are prioritized and that federal funds allocated for this purpose are used quickly and effectively.”

 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

Related Stories

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September
Police Dept., Aerostar sign agreement for new $8M HQ for FURA
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport up 1.6% Y-O-Y in August
Passenger traffic up 10.5% at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport YoY in July
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.