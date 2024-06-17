Type to search

FedEx lands CEIV pharma certification in Puerto Rico

June 17, 2024
The International Air Transport Association’s certification represents strengthened pharmaceutical logistics operations at the Aguadilla and San Juan airports. #NewsismyBusiness 

FedEx announced that its operations at Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan have received the CEIV Pharma Certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), “solidifying its commitment to excellence in pharmaceutical logistics.”

The CEIV Pharma Certification, established by IATA in 2014, recognizes quality standards and regulatory requirements for safe and compliant air handling of high-value, time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products.

Through training and analyses of the operations, this certification ensures that facilities, equipment, operations, and staff meet the rigorous standards and expectations set by pharmaceutical manufacturers, FedEx explained.

“At FedEx, we’re incredibly proud to receive the CEIV Pharma Certification for our operations in Puerto Rico,” said Basil Khalil, vice president for the Caribbean and Central America at FedEx. 

“The certification of our ramp operations demonstrates our ability to effectively manage the temperature environment which is critical to maintaining pharmaceutical product integrity. Having two distinct airport locations certified to handle pharma products across the island increases resilience, reliability and flexibility, which is critical to the pharmaceutical sector,” Khalil added. 

FedEx noted that it has been investing in its infrastructure and solutions to meet the needs and complex logistics of the pharmaceutical industry in Puerto Rico and across the globe.

In 2022, the company inaugurated a state-of-the-art temperature-controlled room at its SJU ramp and recently extended a long-term lease agreement at the Aguadilla airport with dedicated space for active containers. The company also acquired new temperature-controlled trailers and implemented its FedEx SenseAware Technology, which provides enhanced monitoring and intervention options.

In addition to the two ramps in Puerto Rico, the hubs in Memphis, where FedEx is based, and Indianapolis also received the CEIV Pharma Certification.

“Puerto Rico has long been a key manufacturing hub for pharma, which underscores the strategic importance of why the Puerto Rico ramps were prioritized alongside the key hubs for the corporation,” FedEx stated.

