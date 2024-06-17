Evertec launches 10th edition of scholarship program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Evertec is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The financial technology solutions provider has awarded nearly $1.3 million in grants.

For the 10th consecutive year, Evertec announced the launch of its scholarship program, reaffirming its commitment to education and the development of professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

“At Evertec, we recognize the importance of inclusion and have actively worked to promote equity in developing professionals in STEM disciplines. We’re proud to continue promoting this initiative, which creates opportunities through education as a key engine of progress for Puerto Rico and Latin America. 2024 marks another year of opportunity and a decade of efforts to support excellence and diversity in the field,” said Mac Schuessler, CEO of Evertec.

The Evertec scholarship program has awarded a total of 1,057 grants in Puerto Rico and Latin America with an investment of nearly $1.3 million.

Winners of the scholarship program receive $1,000 in financial aid and have access to Evertec’s Internship Program, offering comprehensive professional development opportunities.

To be eligible, applicants must be permanent residents of Puerto Rico, have a high school diploma, and be enrolled in courses leading to a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in STEM careers. Additionally, a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher is required.

Applicants have until July 19 to apply for the scholarship.