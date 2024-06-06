Type to search

In-Brief

FEMA: $13M invested in 4 resilient bridges in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff June 6, 2024
The Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated nearly $2.3 million to repair a low water crossing in the Cerro Gordo sector of the Caonillas Abajo neighborhood in Villalba after the structure was destroyed by the continuous rains from Hurricane María. The low water crossing was replaced with a two-lane elevated bridge that allows runoff to flow during heavy rains. Nearly $1.2 million of the total funds addressed these hazard mitigation measures. (Credit: Federal Emergency Management Agency)

Federal funds allocated to strengthen infrastructure in Barranquitas, Jayuya, San Sebastián and Villalba.

Four bridges in the Puerto Rican towns of Barranquitas, Jayuya, San Sebastián, and Villalba, rebuilt with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), have demonstrated resilience against several natural disasters since their repair, according to a news release from the agency. Nearly $13 million from FEMA was used for their reconstruction, which was necessary because runoff from Hurricane María had nearly destroyed the original infrastructure.

To date, FEMA has allocated more than $2.4 billion for more than 3,000 bridges and roadway projects across Puerto Rico.

The funding included more than $8.6 million for hazard mitigation, allowing the redesign and reconstruction of low water crossings into concrete and steel bridges to strengthen them and maintain access for residents during future disasters.

“These projects are a sample of permanent works already completed, where mitigation funds were invested to build improved structures that proved to be more resistant and safer for the residents,” said José Baquero, FEMA’s disaster recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico.

One of the bridges transformed by the investment is the low water crossing in the Abrahonda sector of the Cibao neighborhood in San Sebastián. FEMA allocated nearly $5.2 million for this project, as the original structure was destroyed by the strong currents of the Guajataca River during Hurricane María. About $4.8 million of the total funds were used to replace the remaining bridge with an elevated bridge.

Puerto Rico Transportation Secretary Eileen Vélez-Vega said the mitigation works have two main objectives: increasing resilience to future natural disasters and meeting the transportation needs of the communities.

FEMA also allocated funds to repair a low water crossing in the Cerro Gordo sector of the Caonillas Abajo neighborhood in Villalba. The agency obligated nearly $2.3 million to rebuild the structure destroyed by Hurricane María’s continuous rains.

“This caused an unprecedented emergency by leaving the Cerro Gordo community and adjacent areas cut off from assistance during and after the emergency,” said Villalba Municipal Secretary Orlando Negrón-García. 

This bridge is used by residents of the Cerro Gordo, La Cruz and Quebrada María sectors of Villalba, and part of Coamo.

The low water crossing was replaced with a two-lane elevated bridge, allowing runoff to flow during heavy rains. Nearly $1.2 million of the total funds addressed these hazard mitigation measures. 

Similarly, a bridge located on PR-770 in Barranquitas was rebuilt to withstand future floods and hurricanes. FEMA allocated more than $3.6 million to the Transportation and Public Works Department (DTOP, in Spanish) to demolish the concrete low water crossing and and more than $2 million to convert it into an elevated bridge with a pedestrian sidewalk that allows the natural flow of the Cañabón River.

Finally, more than $1.7 million supported the reconstruction of another low water crossing in the Mameyes neighborhood in Jayuya, which was also devastated by runoff from Hurricane Maria. Nearly $700,000 was allocated to replace the bridge.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FEMA awards $3.3M for projects in Barranquitas, Vega Baja
Contributor July 14, 2023
FEMA allocates $651K to repair public squares in 3 towns
Contributor July 10, 2023
Barranquitas couple opens $125K Luna Escondida conceptual experience hotel
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 16, 2021
EPA grants $900K to 3 Puerto Rico towns for Brownfields Cleanup and assessment
Contributor May 19, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

FEMA awards $3.3M for projects in Barranquitas, Vega Baja
FEMA allocates $651K to repair public squares in 3 towns
Barranquitas couple opens $125K Luna Escondida conceptual experience hotel
EPA grants $900K to 3 Puerto Rico towns for Brownfields Cleanup and assessment
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.